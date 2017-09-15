Akufo-Addo picks national ID card today

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-15

The new Identification card has 14 international security features. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505481318_564_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to launch and pick up a new national identification card from the National Identification Authority (NIA) today, Friday 15 September 2017.

“The National Identification Authority is ready to provide Ghanaians with a modern robust national identification system and a smart ID card that will meet the modern aspirations of the people of Ghana and carry us into the future,” NIA Executive Director, Professor Ken Agyemang Attefuah, said at a news briefing in Accra.

The launch will officially commence a nationwide registration of Ghanaians for the new ID card which will begin with persons from the security agencies, schools, banks and the population in the Greater Accra Region.

The Central, Western and Brong Ahafo Regions will follow suit before the rest of the regions are brought on board.

Ghanaians living abroad can also acquire the card at a price.

The new Identification card has 14 international security features.