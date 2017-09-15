Akufo-Addo leaves for UN General Assembly

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leaves Accra tonight, Friday, September 15, 2017, with Ghana’s delegation to the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Whilst there, the President, as co-Chair of the Advocacy Group of Eminent Persons for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), will participate in a series of SDGs events, and also deliver a speech on the theme “Africa Beyond Aid”, at the 5th Annual International Conference on Sustainable Development, at the Earth Institute, Columbia University.

President Akufo-Addo will also hold bilateral talks with some colleague Heads of State, as well as with some CEOs of important global enterprises. At an event organised by the Africa-America Institute, on 19th September, the President will receive the “National Achievement Award” on behalf of the people of Ghana.

On Thursday, 21st September, President Akufo-Addo will deliver his maiden address to the UN General Assembly, and hold a meeting with UN Secretary General, António Guterres, on Friday, 22nd September.

He will be accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta; Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba; Deputy Minister for Energy, Mohammed Amin Adam; and officials from the Presidency.