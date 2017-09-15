Akufo-Addo has reduced the burden on MPs with Free SHS – Carlos Ahenkorah

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: Alexander Kpododnu-Nkegbe

2017-09-15

The member of Parliament for Tema-West and Deputy Minister for Trade, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has revealed that the beneficiaries of President Akufo-Addo’s Free Senior High School policy are not only parents, but MP’s as well.

According to him, Free SHS has come to lift the burden off the shoulders of all the 275 Members of Parliament across the political divide of the country since paying school fees for constituents has traditionally been an extra burden of MP’s.

“275 MP’s burden is being taken off by President Akufo-Addo through the fulfillment of the Free SHS promise”.

” We are grateful, ” Mr. Ahenkorah said on behalf of the MPs at the donation ceremony in Sakumono as part of this year’s commemoration of ‘My First Day in School’ at the Sakumono TMA School.

As this year’s ‘My First Day in school’ at Sakumono TMA coincided with the launch of the NPP government’s Free SHS flagship policy, Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah had made sure to make it memorable.

The MP had donated one hundred (100) of dual desks, three thousand (3000) pieces of Math, Science and note books and products, including canned mackerel and Sardine from Japanese Sister companies – Kawasho Foods Corporation and JFE Shoji Trades Corporation.

The donation, which had been collaboratively made by the MP and the Japanese companies was aimed at encouraging students of the school in their scholarship, especially in this era of Free SHS.

“The Free roll out of Free SHS is evident vindication of President Akufo-Addo’s willingness to walk the talk. We, the NPP, promised, and we have delivered, ” the MP later told journalists on the sidelines of the donation program.

He thanked the President for the roll out of the program saying MPs can now heave a sigh of relief as far as paying fees for SHS students is concerned.

He also congratulated his party, the NPP, over the roll out of the policy saying the materialization of President Akufo-Addo’s vision is a booster to the party’s trustworthiness in power



” But this is just the beginning, ” the MP said.

After jointly presenting the donations to the school however, the MP who is known to have personally helped the school a lot even while he was not yet an MP, acknowledged that the school needed more help.

He pointed for instance, that Sakumono TMA needs a new laboratory and a fence wall around the school campus, promising to take up the needs to his government for attention.

The donations had been accepted on behalf of the school by a Deputy Director of the Ghana Education Service, Ms Christina Taylor, and the Chief of Sakumono, Nene Sorgbodzor.

Naosuke Oda, President and CEO of JFE Shoji Trades Corporation, who co presented the donations to the school with the MP said the act of mobilizing and giving out to the school was in expression of its corporate social responsibility.

He said the company’s demonstration of its corporate social responsibility has been a cultural part of its existence for over a hundred years and that the company will continue to partner communities in which it operates this way.

JFE kawasho and JFE Shoji Trades are subsidiaries of JFE Steel Corporation, the 8th Largest manufacturer of Steel in the world.

In addition to steel, the Japanese Juggernaut produces iron rods, fuels and canned foods, including the popular Geisha Mackerel.