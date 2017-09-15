African National Congress’ woes will soon be over – Dr. Dlamini Zuma

General News of Friday, 15 September 2017

A front runner for the African National Congress (ANC) presidential primaries race in South Africa, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has said the party will be fixed and restored in unity.

This will be in a form of a programme of action which will move the party forward.

According to the former African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson, even though the ANC has been hit with a number of challenges, the party will put its house in order and retain power come 2019.

“Any organisation goes through periods of challenges and periods of renewal and we are going to renew our organisation, unite it along a programme of action, united in unity and in action” she reasoned.

Pietermaritzburg High Court declared the 2015 conference which elected the ANC Provincial Executive Committee in KZN “unlawful and void”, where former chairperson Senzo Mchunu was ousted and replaced with Sihle Zikalala.

The court ruling – which came as a result of some branches challenging irregularities in the running of the conference – threw a spanner in the works for the upcoming 54th National Conference of the ANC in December where new leadership will be elected.

But Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was optimistic the issue will be resolved amicably.

She was speaking in Accra after she was honoured with the African Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday, September 14, 2017.