ABii National holds luncheon for customers

Business News of Friday, 15 September 2017

Source: Ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-15

The event was to show their appreciation to customers for their vital contributions <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505508650_526_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

ABii National Savings and Loans Limited, a non-bank financial services provider has organized a luncheon for some of its top customers in Accra.

The event was to show appreciation to the customers for their vital contributions; and to afford them the opportunity to interact with ABii National’s Board, Management and Staff.

ABii National aims to become a first class universal bank of choice by deploying the best personnel and technology to deliver excellent banking services to all customers and increasing shareholder value.

Mr Noah Otuteye, the Acting Managing Director, said ABii National was barely four years old, and that they had been able to open eleven branches; all with the aim of serving customers better.

“At this luncheon, we want to thank you for keeping faith with us over the past four years. Although at that time, we were small, you had faith in us and you were ready to do business with us.

“So on behalf of our Board and Management, we want to thank you for having that confidence in us. When we were very small, and when we didn’t have much name, you believed in us. So we say Ayekoo to all of you,” he added.

Mr Otuteye said: “Going forward we want to also assure you that banking is a relationship. Some think that bankers are just there to make money out of customers. But to us, is the other way round. We want to grow with you, we want to build you”.

“One of the things we do not want to do is that we don’t want to hear that through ABii National, someone’s business had collapsed. God forbid that it should be said that through ABii National someone’s business had collapsed. But we want to have testimonies that say that through ABii National, my company was GH¢50,000.00; today it is one million Ghana cedis.”

He said they would continue to entrench the relationship with their customers to make it better; so that in 40 or 50 years’ time, those who would succeed the businesses would still have relationship with ABii National.

Mr Menson C. D. Torkornoo, Board Chairman ABii National, said it was a good thing for customers, Board Members, Management and Staff of ABii National to come together to know each other very well.

“The world has become a very small place, that is the reason why our world in ABii National is to make sure that we know our customers,” he said.

He said his doors were opened to all customers; and that anyone of them facing a challenge with ABii National could contact him for redress.