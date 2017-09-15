2 headmasters sacked, 9 interdicted over Free SHS extortion

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

2017-09-14

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Two headmasters have been sacked after charging unapproved fees following government roll out of free Senior High School policy.

Headmaster of Pentecost SHS in the Eastern region Mr. Wisdom Blazu and Assistant headmaster of Daffour Senior High School Rev S.P Eleworkor were relieved of their posts by the Ghana Education Service.



The Daffour headmaster S.C.K Agbeke is to be reprimanded for “poor supervision”.

A total of nine others were interdicted, Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwaah announced at a press conference Thursday.

The sanctions came after investigations into allegations of extortion against 19 school heads.

The interdicted heads include:



Headmistress of Kwenyarko SHS Mrs Florence Pra Ahantaman SHS headmistress Mrs Mercy Ocloo Ekumfi Ameyaw SHS Techiman Julian Okon and his Assistants Jacob Barzon and George Frimpong Kwarteng Headmaster of Assiwa SHS Christian Attram

La Presbyterian SHS in the Greater Accra region Samuel Salamat who refused to attend GES investigations into the allegations.

Head of Aggrey Memorial in the Central region Rev. Franklin K. Boadu has also been invited to Accra to explain why he has underdeclared but accuse GES of placing more students than his school can accomodate.

The GES maintains the headmaster has “no basis for complaint” after 450 students were placed in his school. The Ghana Education Service found out from records that at least 955 students were placed at Aggrey memorial in 2016.

The GES said there are about 1,000 vacancies at the school and yet Rev. Franklin Boadu kicked against 450 students sent to the Cape Coast school.