Why Amidu thinks Ablakwa is same as Andrews Krow and Ohenenana Bronti Krow

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Martin Amidu and the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa have been engaged in a back and forth debate this week about the authorship of an article which Mr Amidu insists insulted him.

Whilst Mr Amidu claims Mr Ablakwa authored the said article – “ Martin Amidu’s Hate Agenda’…” – using the pseudonym – Andrews Krow – on ModernGhana.com of 5th September 2017, Mr Ablakwa insists he has authored no such article.

Mr Andrews Krow, the author of the said article has since cleared the air and explained Mr Ablakwa did not write the said article as alleged by Mr Amidu.

He explained that he either uses Andrews Krow or the pseudonym – Ohenenana Obronti Krow – for his articles.

Checks by Graphic Online to help clarify the issue indicates that an article written by Mr Ablakwa on the Kenyan elections following the Supreme Court ruling which was published by a number of online portals with his by-line was also published by ModernGhana.com but with the by-line of Andrews Krow as the author at the top and Mr Ablakwa’s name and position in Parliament at the footer. .

That inconsistency and error is what Mr Amidu referred to in his statement whilst quoting the ModernGhana.com version and therefore concluded that Andrews Krow was same as Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

