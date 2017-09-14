We will accept criticisms aimed at improving free SHS policy – President

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

“As is with all human endeavours, we will certainly face challenges in the implementation of this policy of free SHS, despite our best preparations and efforts. We may falter, but, by the grace of Almighty God, we shall not fall, for we will be ready, in all humility, to accept inputs and criticisms aimed at improving the policy.”

These were the words of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, when he launched the Free Senior High School Policy, on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017, at the West Africa Senior High School.

The policy, the President stressed, is not about the NPP or the NDC.

“The beneficiaries will not only be those belonging to NPP members or sympathisers. They will be Ghanaians from all walks of life and from all political persuasions. This is about Ghana, and how best to build a progressive and prosperous nation for this and future generations. Its constitutionality is not in doubt. All Ghanaians should support the policy to ensure its success,” he said.

To the new entrants into Senior High School, President Akufo-Addo stated that they have every reason to be proud of themselves.

“Study and work hard, and avoid all negative tendencies, so that you grow up to be responsible citizens and assets to this nation. Seize the opportunity of having the good fortune to be admitted into this good school as pioneers of this exciting, new venture in our national life. Ghana needs your skills and talents, and I know you will not fail us,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo thanked all those who have worked so hard this year to ensure that this policy sees the light of day, adding that their contributions have been invaluable, and their sacrifices will not be in vain.

“A grateful nation will acknowledge them. To the Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, who has provided such dynamic leadership for the realisation of this all-important initiative, I say a big Ayekoo. I daresay, by the end of your term of office, you will have joined the pantheon of great Ghanaian Education Ministers, Kojo Botsio, Francis Buah and Yaw Osafo Maafo,” the President added.