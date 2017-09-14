Tema Hospital to investigate death of 10-year-old boy

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-13

The Tema General Hospital is set to begin investigations into the circumstances under which a ten year old boy died from complications of a 75 milligram Naklofen drug administered to him at the hospital.

Head of the Hospital Dr Opoku Adusei said his attention had just been drawn to the incident and will not want to preempt the outcome. He did not understand why the incident was first reported to the media instead of the hospital’s management.

Dr Opoku Adusei who was unhappy with what he referred to as “stories” from the deceased family said he would rather the investigation is concluded to ascertain the cause of death of the ten-year-old. The deceased visited the hospital with his mum after he got injured playing football.

According to his mother, Mabel Senahey the doctor had asked for a 50mg of the drug to be given to her son, but the pharmacist changed it to 75mg. She told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba Wednesday when she notified the doctor about the discrepancy, the doctor directed her to go ahead and administer the drug.

Shortly after he took the medicine, he started complaining of heart burns and stomach pains which forced the mother to bring the boy back to the hospital.

According to her, her repeated attempts to get the nurses on duty to call in any of the doctors to attend to her son proved futile. The boy squirmed and yelled in pain but the nurses were not to be bothered, Mabel Senahey alleged.

She said the last request of her son was for her to check the time for him and that he was going.

“Mummy I said take your phone and look at the time for me. I want to go but I don’t know where I am going,” she recalled. Her son passed away before the doctor came to attend to him but it was too late. The family is now accusing the hospital of criminal negligence and wants justice.

According to Mabel Senahey, her son had blood oozing from his nostrils and ears after he had been pronounced dead.

Dr Opoku Adusei said an autopsy will be conducted to find out the cause of death.

Meanwhile a Pharmacist Dr Yaw Ofori Adjei is urging caution in the allegations of negligence.

He told Joy News it was not completely out of place for a boy that age to be given a 75 milligram Naklofen drug if he had the appropriate weight. For a fair and unbiased conclusion, he would rather an investigation is conducted to ascertain the true cause of death.

Meanwhile the head of the Medical and Dental Council Dr Eli Atikpui is urging the family of the deceased to file an official complaint so they begin investigations into the matter.