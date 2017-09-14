Take advantage of free SHS to improve academic work – Haroon Cambodia

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-14

Alhaji Mohammed Haroon Cambodia, the Northern Regional Director of Education, has advised students to take advantage of the free Senior High School (SHS) opportunity to improve on their academic work.

He said it was important for beneficiaries of the policy to take their studies seriously to justify the government’s investment in them, saying,

“If you fail to learn because you are paying nothing, you will have yourselves to blame at the end”.

Alhaji Cambodia gave the advice in Tamale on Tuesday during the Regional Launch of the Free SHS Policy, after the National Launch by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in Accra.

He cautioned students that the free SHS policy was for the three year duration and those who failed to perform adequately well in examinations leading to their repetition would be denied the opportunity for the second time.

“The free SHS policy is intended to provide equal opportunity for all successful students who completed their Junior High School (JHS) and gained admission into the various secondary schools to remove cost of school fees burden from parents,” he said.

Alhaji Cambodia said the free SHS would pave way for qualified students who would have had their education terminated at the JHS level due to financial constraints to further to the SHS.

The policy, he noted, would ensure that secondary school education would be the minimum academic qualification in Ghana to facilitate education reforms and encourage Ghanaian students to be competitive.

He appealed to heads of SHS in the Region to act as front line supervisors of the Free SHS Policy and report all challenges to the Ghana Education Service (GES) for timely interventions.