Swansea City to return for Andy Yiadom in January

2017-09-14

According to multiple sources in the United Kingdom, Swansea City has agreed to a deal in principle to take up Ghanaian right back Andy Yiadom from Barnsley in January.

Swansea had been linked with Yiadom all summer but was thought to have lost out to Huddersfield Town however the deal was called off when the Ghanaian international failed a medical.

The Welsh side has reportedly had clearances by specialists on Yiadom and is convinced his medical issues are not an issue.

The Welsh club is shot on at right back and will do everything possible to return for the Ghanian in the January transfer window.