‘Stop your child-like lies, I’m no idiot’ – Amidu to Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-14

Okudzeto Ablakwa accused him of orchestrating lies about him <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505409529_189_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Attorney General Martin Amidu has issued a third article accusing North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto of lying about what he (Mr Amidu) believes was a critical article about him authored by the legislator despite the younger politician’s denial of same on two separate occasions.

In Mr Amidu’s latest epistle, he said Mr Ablakwa must stop lying in the name of God and just own up to his authorship of the said article which Mr Amidu said he found insulting.

“I am not an idiot to buy into your known orchestrated and mischievous methods of denying the obvious with surrogates claiming responsibility,” Mr Amidu wrote, accusing Mr Ablakwa of “boldly attempting to surpass even Paul Joseph Goebbels in the art of denying the obvious in God’s name.”

Below is Mr Martin Amidu’s full statement:

STOP LYING IN GOD’S NAME HON. ABLAKWA: BY MARTIN A. B. K. AMIDU

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, you are characteristically continuing your efforts to draw attention away from the evidence of your previous bad character on which I adduced documentary evidence in my article on your insulting behaviour with the mischievous denials in your latest post, which I have read.

You are boldly attempting to surpass even Paul Joseph Goebbels in the art of denying the obvious in God’s name.

Kindly just explain to the public how your article “On Development In Kenyan…” published on myjoyonline.com in your real name and Parliamentary rank on 4th September 2017 was published on modernghana.com on the same day in your time-dependent pseudonym Andrew Krow and stop your childlike and mischievous denials (Emphasis supplied).

You continue to portray mischief in referring to a supposed citifmonline.com hearsay commentary on my article of 12th September 2017 on your insults while deliberately suppressing the same citifmonline.com hearsay commentary on my reaction of 13th September 2017 that alleges that even modernghana.com “does not know in person this columnist, to ascertain whether or not he’s who he portrays himself to be or he could be someone else” when referring to your time dependent pseudonym Andrew Krow.

Since when did modernghana.com become deaf and dumb for citifmonline.com to speak for it? As for one Ohenenana Obonti Krow now claiming to be your time dependent pseudonym, Andrew Krow, I appreciate your attempt to surpass even Goebbels in creating deniability when the hard evidence points to you and only you alone through your article “On Development In Kenya….” on the same modernghana.com of 4th September 2017.

I am not an idiot to buy into your known orchestrated and mischievous methods of denying the obvious with surrogates claiming responsibility.

Surely, Ghanaians are discerning and will judge by known and proven integrity and not lies. Stop your known endemic lies! I am done with responding to your continued mischief. Truth always stands!

Martin A. B. K. Amidu (Citizens Vigilance for Justice)

13th September 2017