Stop the propaganda about free SHS – NDC communicator

President Nana Akufo-Addo officially launched the Free SHS on September 12, 2017

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) communication team and Director of Elections in the Amenfi East Constituency in the Western Region, Sir Ayensu has advised political communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to desist from politicising the Free SHS.

According to Mr. Ayensu, government must welcome ideas from all Ghanaians to make the policy accessible, equitable and sustainable rather than the propaganda surrounding the policy which he believes will help bridge the gap between the literate and illiterate.

The maverick politician on his Facebook page, praised the Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia led government for their bold decision to implement the controversial policy.

He also advised government to consider students accommodation so as to avoid residential issues they face in schools especially those in the boarding houses.

Mr. Ayensu pleaded with the CSSPS secretariat to indicate the residential status of students on their placement form to ease the frustrations parents are going through to get hostel for their wards.

He also appealed to government to re-look into its decision to prevent qualified students who completed JHS in 2015 and 2016 from benefitting from the Free SHS policy.

