Small scale miners accuse government of sabotage

The leadership of Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners has suspended a planned demonstration against the government indefinitely accusing authorities of sabotage.

“As I speak we cannot give any date as to when we will do it”, National Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Association, Mr Mike Gizo disclosed.

“We are uncertain of our activities now and our national executives will have to meet to decide another date”, he spoke on Kumasi-based Abusua FM’s morning show hosted by Kwame Adinkra.

“They were given bail today [a day after] without charges preferred against them”, the PRO stated describing their arrest as illegal politically motivated.

“It is weird officers from the Ashanti Regional Command will effect arrest and no charges are preferred against suspects … this beats our imagination”, a livid Mike Gizo said.

Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners were set to register their displeasure about government’s stance on small-scale mining after the expiration of the six months ban on their activities throughout the country.

Police prevented them from demonstrating with the argument that they did not have enough men to protect them.

“When we meet, leadership will consider to take this issue up to the Human Rights court”, the PRO hinted.