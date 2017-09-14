Sex for grades allegation: Accuser apologises to Prof Gyampo

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-14

Lecturer at the political science department at the University of Ghana, Prof. Yaw Gyampo

The man at the centre of the sex allegation scandal against Prof Ransford Gyampo has issued an unqualified apology to the lecturer and to the University of Ghana.

Ben Kwaku Andrew Asare says his allegations of sexual misconduct against the prof were unwarranted and unsubstantiated.

He has since proceeded to the Institute of Economic Affairs where Prof Gyampo acts as a Research Fellow to also apologise for his misconduct.

Andrew Asare made the allegation on Facebook in a reaction to a post by Professor Gyampo on patriotism in Ghana.

The IEA Fellow chided political leaders for failing to imbibe the spirit of patriotism in Ghanaians.

In that post came a groundswell of support as well as criticism from party supporters and activists.

In the midst of the political commentary, however harsh, came the allegation from Ben Kwaku Andrew Asare that the Political Science lecturer Prof Gyampo had been trading sex for grades. He neither stated the basis of his allegation nor gave any evidence for same.

According to the Political Science lecturer he was on the verge of suing his accuser but has since rescinded following a public apology issued on facebook, the same medium on which he made the allegation.

“I wish to apologize to Prof. Yaw Gyampo of the University of Ghana Political Science Department and the University of Ghana at large for some unsubstantiated allegations I made against him concerning his relationship with female students.

I take responsibility for all damages caused to his reputation and duly apologize,” Ben Kwaku Andrew Asare wrote.

He later confirmed to Myjoyonline.com the apology as issued on facebook was genuine and authentic.