Sammy Awuku is YEA Board Chair

2017-09-14

National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, has been appointed the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Youth Employment Agency.

The board which will be inaugurated on Friday, September 15, 2017 comprises Sammy Awuku, Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffour, Lawyer Bright Justin Kodua Frimpong, the acting CEO of the agency, and Lawyer Bright Wireko Brobbery, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations.

Other members include Emmanuel Sin Nyet Asigri, Acting CEO of the National Youth Authority) and a Forensic Auditor, Mr. James Quarshie.

YEA was established under the Youth Employment Act 2015 (Act 887) to empower young people to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic and sustainable development of the nation.

Its objective is to support the youth between the ages of 15 to 35 years through skills training and internship modules to transit from a situation of unemployment to that of employment.

To ensure sustainability, the policy focus of YEA was changed in 2009 from the traditional modules which have pay roll implications to the self employment modules such as Trades and Vocation modules through public private partnership so as to reduce the burden on payment of stipend for the Paid Internship Module.