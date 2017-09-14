Samira Bawumia ‘flogs’ NDC, Free SHS critics

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia has said President Akufo-Addo has silenced members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), over their doom prophesy for the Free SHS policy.

According to Hajia Samira, all critics of Free SHS education should bow their heads and eat their humble pie because they have been proven wrong by the NPP administration.

The Second Lady made the comment during her visit to some basic schools within the Accra metropolis on Wednesday. Mrs Samira Bawumia addressing gathering after her tour called on parents to encourage their wards to take advantage of the Free SHS policy in order to safeguard their future.

She also urged pupils to grab opportunity given them to study hard in order to enjoy the Free SHS after their basic education.

“We need to promote formal education within our community and I also want to promote girl-child education. It has been proven that a nation that is educated is the most likely to develop,” Hajia Samira said.

She also counselled the school kids, “read as much as you can and it will make you a better person and in a few years’ time you’ll also be beneficiaries of Free SHS and go on to university and become productive citizens of this country”.

The second Lady encouraged the pupils “our president was dreaming about Free SHS and he has done it. So if you dream big and you set your sights to things that are impossible you’ll achieve it”.

Free SHS policy is taking care of tuition and feeding bills as well as text books and other materials for students of public second cycle institutions.

The much touted campaign mantra of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since 2008 came alive Tuesday when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched it in Accra.

The opposition National Democratic Congress cast doubt over the policy prior to the 2016 elections but has since labelled it as “a noble” initiative which needs substantial income to be sustainable.