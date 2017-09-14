Sagnarigu District Assembly shuts down

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

The Sagnarigu District Assembly has been shut down following the destruction of properties there by a vigilante group, Kandahar Boys.

The group, affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Wednesday stormed the assembly destroying properties. They also mercilessly attacked the Assistant District Director of the assembly who is currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Central Hospital. He suffered an eye injury, according to Starr News sources who witnessed the incident.

The group went on a rampage in protest over the failure of the party’s constituency women organizer to secure the school feeding coordinator post in the area.

Reporting from the Assembly Thursday, Starr News’ Northern Regional Correspondent Eliasu Tanko told Naa Dedei Tetteh on Starr Midday News that DCE for the area Mariama Iddrisu and the District Coordinator are locked up in a meeting over the development.

He added that snippets of information he picked up from NPP constituency executives of the area indicates that a decision has been taken to call of any contracts regarding the school feeding programme.

“So, as we speak, the Sagnarigu District Assembly has been shut down,” said Eliasu.

The Northern regional Police command is yet to make an arrest in relation to the vandalism that occurred at the assembly, police spokesperson ASP Yusif Tanko said.

Commenting on the development Thursday, ASP Tanko said they are aware of the incident and that they are yet to make an arrest.

“Our men went there and when they got there, there was nobody there. We are trying to find out exactly which people carried out this particular event,” he told the host of Morning Starr Francis Abban.

He added, “We are not supposed to deal ruthlessly with anybody. We are supposed to deal with them in accordance with law. The gentleman you spoke to is alleging that it’s the Kandahar boys who went there. But he has disassociated himself from being part of those who went there.

“So, you cannot go around town and anybody who is said to be a Kandahar boy then you arrest him. It is important that we look specifically for persons who took part and then we arrest them and let them face the full rigors of the law.”

He said the police will not rush into arresting people without thorough investigations.

Meanwhile, the vigilante group vowed it will continue to unleash more mayhem on the Sagnarigu District Assembly until the DCE reconsiders the School Feeding contract it lost.

“We are saying that whatever she would do to give us that slot, she should do it or we will still have a case with her whenever, at any time. What does she want NDC or other party people to think that Kandahar has been rejected the school feeding Programme? Not that we did not apply.

“We applied and they did not give us. Is she not the same person who has been threatening people to make us beat them in her favor and we applied for something and you refusing and also telling us that we should go ahead and do whatever we can do, that means we are not regarded. So our case with her is just simple; she should give us the slot or we will have problems with her,” Hack declared.