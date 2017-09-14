Prof Gyampo’s accuser begs for forgiveness over ‘baseless’ allegations

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Prof. Ransford Gyampo is a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana

A man who accused Prof Gyampo of sexual misconduct on Facebook has apologised to the lecturer and the University of Ghana, asking that he be forgiven for his defamatory comments.

According to Ben Kwaku Andrew Asare’s apology posted on Facebook, his charges of sex for grades against Prof Gyampo were “unsubstantiated allegations made against him concerning his relationship with female students.”

Recently, Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana in his typically fearless mode condemned the dissipation of the spirit of patriotism among Ghanaians.

According to him, politicians had contributed to the problem because of their selfishness and unwillingness to die for Mother Ghana.

His comments were interpreted by some NDC communicators on social media as a direct attack on former President John Mahama who first highlighted the problem of lack of patriotism.

This generated heated discourse and partisan discussions on social media leading to Ben Kwaku Andrew Asare accusing Prof Gyampo of sexual misconduct.

However, determined to clear his name and that of the University, Prof Gyampo initiated a court action against his accuser but in a swift turnaround, his accuser offered an open apology on social media and other online news portals to Prof Gyampo.

When contacted for his response, Prof Gyampo expressed disappointment about “bogus attempts” on the part of politicians to silence voices of reason. He insisted that he would not be gagged by such disingenuous attempts.

He indicated that he had forgiven his accuser because of his Christian faith and beliefs.

Ben Kwaku Andrew Asare’s apology:

“I wish to apologize to Prof. Yaw Gyampo of the University of Ghana Political Science Department and the University of Ghana at large for some unsubstantiated allegations I made against him concerning his relationship with female students.

I take responsibility for all damages caused to his reputation and duly apologize.