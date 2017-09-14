Prof. Gyampo pardons ‘sex for grade’ accuser

Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs, Professor Yaw Ransford Gyampo

Ben Kwaku Andrew, the man who accused a senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana and fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Professor Yaw Ransford Gyampo of trading grades for sex with his students can now have some respite.

He profusely apologized and retracted the comment after Professor Gyampo threatened legal action against him for defamation.

Professor Gyampo on Starr Fm, disclosed that he has accepted the apology and will drop any intent of pursuing the matter in court in order to clear his name but insisting that the accusations will now cow him into submission.

“In my 13 years teaching here, (UG) nobody has raised that allegation against me. This morning, my lawyers and myself were prepared to go to court to do the needful but the one who initiated that allegation wrote publicly to apologise on his Facebook wall.

“But the attempts to always silence the voice of reason within the body politics does not work with people like me. I am resolved, I will do my best for mother Ghana and I will continue to speak my mind at all times,” Prof. Gyampo said.

