Otiko Djaba loses position | General News 2017-09-14

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Otiko Afisa Djaba has had her position at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) given to another person.

Hajia Saadatu Hamdatu has been appointed as the new National Women’s Organiser of the party. This comes in the wake of the resignation of all party officers given government appointments.

In May, the National Council of the NPP ordered all office holders – both those elected and appointed – who have been appointed into government to make a choice as to which position to hold. Apparently, most of them opted for their government positions, hence the resignation of their party positions.

On Thursday, Acting General Secretary John Boadu announced that Hajia Hamdatu will act as National Women’s Organiser.

The National Organiser also announced the constitution of an 11-member ad hoc committee to oversee proposals for constitutional reforms in the party.

The committee has been given two months within which to complete its work.

A Vice Chairman of the NPP, Frederick Fredua Antoh, will chair the committee.

Notable among the members are former Member of Parliament Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, deputy ministers Osei Bonsu Amoah, Godfred Dame, Joseph Dimdiok Kpemka and MP Ben Abdallah Banda.