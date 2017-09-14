Otiko dines with pupils benefiting from the Ghana School Feeding Programme

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, joined several hundreds of school children at the basic level on their first day at school as they enjoyed the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) for the first time.

Adorned in their brand new popular “tea and bread” uniforms, depicting them as freshers, the pupils amidst endless cheers and smiles received the Minister and her entourage to their schools.

Hon. Otiko Djaba at all the schools she visited found time to interact with the pupils and encouraged them to see the school environment as their second home and their teachers as their own parents.

The Gender Minister who visited the schools on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said her mission was to see how the children were faring in school and also check on the operations of the school feeding caterers.

Interestingly, almost all the pupils from lower to upper primary who interacted with or responded to the Minister’s grand question (what do you want to become in future), already knew about their career choices.

Whiles some were planning to become future doctors, nurses, teachers, pilots and so on, one primary two girl by name Priscila Addo said she wants to become “Class Prefect”.

Her response broke Hon. Otiko Djaba and her accompanied officials into laughter, but the Minister quickly advocated for the class teacher to make her a Class Prefect. She also encouraged the little girl to aim high, since the class prefect’s position would only make her champion over her classmates.

On the other hand, the Gender Minister from her observation did not like the kitchen facilities being used by some of the schools for the school feeding programme. At the South La Estate Primary 1, 2 and 3 school, Hon. Otiko Djaba promised to liaise with the Municipal Assembly to provide a modern kitchen and a dining hall for the school.

She also unveiled a possible plan by her Ministry to adopt the South La Estate Primary 1,2 and 3 as a model school.

The Headmistress of the School, Madam Mary Amosah thanked the Minister for the visit to the school even though on a surprise note.

She admitted that the school feeding programme was making a lot of impact in the school as more pupils are now enrolled and continue to stay in school. The quality of the meal she said had also improved and appealed to the Minister to extend Ghana School Feeding Programme to benefit the Junior High School pupils.