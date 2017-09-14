Only students who completed JHS in 2017 and placed will enjoy Free SHS – GES

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Only students who sat and passed the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and have been placed will enjoy the Free SHS program introduced by the Akufo Addo led-government, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has said.

The erstwhile John Mahama administration from afforded students who failed the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) an opportunity to resit the examination as private candidates.

That policy was rolled out in September 2014 for the first batch of failed BECE candidates to rewrite in February 2015. It was to allow students who failed the BECE to improve their grades and qualify for placement in senior high and technical schools.

But according to GES, students who completed Junior High School before 2017 and have been admitted into the various Senior High Schools across the country will not enjoy the Free SHS policy as the government has not made provisions for them.

“We’re saying that if you completed JHS in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, then you’ll not be able to enjoy this package. If you completed JHS this year (2017) and you’ve been placed, then you’ll enjoy the Free SHS package. We’ve also explained that if you don’t make good use of the policy and you have to repeat a class then you’ll not continue to enjoy the Free SHS. This is the information that we need parents to know,” the Public Relations Officer of GES, Rev. Jonathan Bettey told host Akwesi Nsiah on Simiso on Kasapa FM Wednesday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday launched the free SHS policy at Adenta in Accra.

The Free SHS Policy, a flagship education program of the government seeks to increase access to Secondary Education by removing the burden of paying fees from parents.

Under the policy, the government would foot all bills including feeding fees, tuition fees, and all other charges.

Over 142,000 eligible students would enjoy the program which has already kicked off.