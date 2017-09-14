NPP holds all-night thanksgiving service for successful free SHS implementation

President Nana Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Bawumia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505348721_372_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to hold an all-night and thanksgiving service for a successful implementation of free SHS programme.

This was disclosed by the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based NEAT FM, Mr. Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi stated that, the NPP government will hold a thanksgiving service with various renowned pastors residing in the Ashanti Region to thank God.

“We would have an all-night service to thank God. It will happen in Kumasi around Ash FM. Pastors such as Kofi Amponsah, Osofo Antwi will be around. Prophet One and Opambour will also embark on theirs for the successful implementation of the programme…”

President Akufo Addo yesterday, September 12 launched the much anticipated government’s major educational policy at the West African Senior Secondary School (WASS) in Accra.

In his address the president called for support from all Ghanaians to make the policy a success.

Touching on the source of funding for the policy the president disclosed that the program will be financed through the proceeds of the natural resources of the country including the oil fund.

