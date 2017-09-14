NPP executives to meet to amend some campaign promises

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Information gathered by rainbowradioonline.com has it that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to meet to deliberate on some key issues and the delivery of the promises by the current Nana Addo led administration.

We have also gathered that the meeting will also address an alleged statement circulating on social media and purportedly signed by the Acting General Secretary that the party has amended its constitution on the free senior high school.

Meanwhile, the party has denied the claims and asked Ghanaians to treat the statement with contempt. The statement which has gone viral on social media and purportedly signed by John Boadu read: ‘’

“The Npp will redefine BASIC EDUCATION to include SHS 1,and make it available to a SELECTED few on a SCHOLARSHIP basis to SOME Ghanaians” This replaces the 2016 one which was written when we were in opposition. Please refer to the amended one in all deliberations.’’

However, the party has denied the claims insisting that its being done by the opposition to deceive Ghanaians. The party will later communicate to the media the outcome of the NEC meeting. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday launched the flagship education policy the free SHS.

At the launch, the president gave the assurance that a key component of the Free Senior High School policy must be the provision of quality education.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “Government is collaborating with various partners to implement major programmes and interventions such as the Secondary Education Improvement Project (SEIP), the expansion of physical infrastructure, and free supply of core subject text books to students.” Central, too, to the prospects of the Free SHS policy, the President added, is the teacher.

“A well-trained, confident and contented teacher is essential in the delivery of quality education. If we are to succeed as a nation, and if we accept that education is central to national development, then it is clear that quality teacher training is vital to our nation’s development,” he said.

Government, the President indicated, is committed to teacher professional development through schemes such as Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL), at a cost of 17 million pounds sterling.

T-Tel is a four-year Government of Ghana programme supported by the UK’s Department for International Department (DFID). It seeks to transform the delivery of pre-service teacher education in Ghana, by improving the quality of teacher education and learning through support to all public Colleges of Education from 2014 to 2018.

The programme will enhance quality education delivery in the Colleges of Education, with government looking forward to its continuous implementation after 2018. “The restoration of the teacher trainee allowance, which also begins today, is part of the comprehensive policy of engendering the production of quality teachers,” the President added.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017, when he launched the Free SHS policy at the West Africa Senior High School.