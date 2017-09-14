‘Nana Addo will go to Heaven even if he’s a sinner’ – Chairman Wontumi

Politics of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako who is also known as Chairman Wontumi is making the case that Nana Addo’s social intervention policies will secure him a place in Heaven.

Speaking to the media following the launch of the free SHS programme, Chairman Wontumi makes the case that resolve by Nana Addo to ensure the economic freedom of Ghanaians will earn him a prestigious place in heaven.

“The day I will hear Akufo-Addo has sent the one million dollars to all constituencies, God should let him go to heaven even if he is a sinner. It will be such an outstanding honour…” he revealed.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidohu is worried these policies, which demand a huge capital injection could collapse the economic foundation of the country.

Speaking on Neat FM’s morning show, Koku Anyidohu makes a case that the “their kind of socialism they are practising will bring chaos to this country”.