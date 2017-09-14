Nadowli-Kaleo DCE donates learning materials to school children

The DCE distributed some learning materials as part of ‘My first day at school’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505365837_246_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The District Chief Executive for Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West region Hon. Kathrine Lankono has distributed school items to school children in some communities in the district as part of ‘My first day at school’ on Wednesday.

At Omboo R/C Kindergarten School, the DCE distributed some items to eleven children who were admitted this year. She also distributed items to some five other children who were admitted into primary one at the Omboo R/C School.

The DCE stopped at Kaleo Buu and inaugurated a new kindergarten block for the community.

According to her, she was happy to see sixteen children admitted into KG one at the Kaleo Buu Kindergarten on the first day of the school and added that parents should take advantage of the free Senior High School Policy introduced by the NPP government to educate their children.

The Free SHS program is a campaign promise by the New Patriotic Party that seeks to increase enrolment in schools by removing the burden of all major mandatory fees from parents and making it a responsibility of the government.

Some items distributed include soft drinks, biscuits, pencils bags and cross sandals.

Hon Kathrine ended her tour at Sankana Junior High School where she inspected an on-going construction of a three-unit class room block to commence the Sankana boarding Junior High School this year.

