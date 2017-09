play videoActing General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu



Having declared September a month of fulfilled promises, the New Patriotic Party is holding a press conference following the implementation of its flagship program, the Free SHS policy.

The policy since its introduction has raised controversy amidst jabs from some minority members who have tagged the policy as a ‘hoax’.

Acting General Secretary of the party, John Boadu is tackling, among other rising issues, the concerns raised following the implementation of the Free SHS program.

