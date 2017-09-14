Kotoko coach pops up at WAFU Cup to scout potential signings

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Pollack ScoutSteve Pollack

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack was spotted at the Cape Coast Stadium to scout talents at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Englishman was there to watch the Group A opener between Nigeria and Mali which ended 0-0.

Ghana Premier League clubs have been around monitoring the talents from the sub-region.

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar was around the Group stage and Inter Allies came in with agents from Scandinavia.

