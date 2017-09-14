Kotoko coach pops up at WAFU Cup to scout potential signings

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-14

Steve Pollack <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505426429_186_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack was spotted at the Cape Coast Stadium to scout talents at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Englishman was there to watch the Group A opener between Nigeria and Mali which ended 0-0.

Ghana Premier League clubs have been around monitoring the talents from the sub-region.

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar was around the Group stage and Inter Allies came in with agents from Scandinavia.