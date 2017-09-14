KATH suspends new admissions over shortage of doctors

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti region has suspended new emergency admissions following an acute shortage of doctors at the facility.



The decision was taken after an emergency meeting to review the impact of the shortage of Doctors on the hospital.

A statement by the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Yaw Ampong Adu-Arko, stated that the facility “wishes to inform the general public that in view of the significant reduction in the number of Doctors at the hospital it is scaling down some of its non-emergency medical services with immediate effect.”

The statement added that the “move is to optimize the use of available Medical Staff for the provision of quality emergency and in-patient care in order to prevent avoidable deaths.

“The Hospital is currently experiencing a temporary shortage of medical staff due to the exit of the 150 second year House Officers even though the 179 first House Officers posted to the Hospital are yet to assume duty.

The facility says in order not to compromise patient care, all the Clinical Directorates will prioritize in-patient and emergency care so that people do not lose their lives needlessly.

“Consequently, some non-emergency medical services including some OPD and elective cases will be re-scheduled whilst new patients are being encouraged to seek care from peripheral hospitals.”