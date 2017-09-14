Joy FM’s Manasseh Azure Awuni involved in an accident

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-14

Investigative Journalist with the Joy FM, Manasseh Azure Awuni was on Wednesday night involved in an accident while driving home from work.

Manasseh Azure who confirmed the unfortunate incident on his Facebook page on Thursday, said he is fine and called on his fans not to be worried though he sustained minor head and shoulder injuries.

Giving an account of what transpired he said: “I went home last night without my car, but I’m happy I woke up with my life intact. I thank God for my life. It could have been a different story. I was turning to left and had duly indicated that. A speeding taxi overtook the vehicle behind me and violently slammed into mine. That force pushed my car backwards about 30 metres away before it halted. I sustained minor head and shoulder injury, which doctors say are not acute. They will confirm from the scans that will be running. I feel better this morning. Thankfully, the taxi driver was not hurt.

I have taken the time to write this because some of you are worried seeing posts about it (such as the one below) and calling. Unfortunately, I will not be able to answer all the calls. I just want to say I’m fine by the grace of God. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. God bless you”.