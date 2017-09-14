I was once a ‘galamseyer’ – Former Deputy Minister confesses

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

The former deputy Agric Minister William Quaitoo has revealed that he was once a galamseyer (illegal miner) during his youthful days.

According to Mr. Quaitoo, he had to engage in galamsey to make some money to make ends meet.

“I used to do galamsey…for survival, I am very skillful in holding the shovel and pick axe…at that time you need to do galamsey to survive,” the Member of Parliament for Akim Oda told host of Starr Chat Bola Ray Wednesday.

Mr. Quaitoo, who stated that he is strongly against galamsey added that he had no choice during his time than to engage in galamsey to survive and also take care of his family.

His disclosure comes after a crackdown by the Akufo-Addo on the activities galamsey across the country.

So far 311 illegal miners have been arrested by the Operation Vanguard (OV) task force since the unit was tasked by the government to clamp down on activities of galamseyers across the nation.

Mr. Quaitoo resigned for what many have described as ethnocentric comments about people from the three regions of the North.

Mr. Quaitoo had come under fire for saying, in an interview on Star FM, that northern farmers could not be trusted in their assessment of damage from armyworms.

However, speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday, Mr. Quaitoo apologized to the people from the North and added that he is planning on visiting the region to apologise in person.