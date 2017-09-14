Gov’t disburses more than 280 million cedis to cover bills of SHS students

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Government is said to have invested more than 280 million Cedis to cover fees and related expenses of more than 440,000 fresh students admitted into various schools enjoying the much touted Free Senior High School policy.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday at the official launch of the policy at Adenta said he is committed to using the country’s natural resources to cater for the policy, which is expected to give more than a million fresh year students the chance to access education without their parents paying for the cost.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday Acting General Secretary John Boadu, who said the month of September is when the party fulfilled some of its major campaign promises, said the administration has silenced “cynics” who were so sure the policy will not happen in the first place, despite their own desire to be committed to their own pledges and promises.

Mr. Boadu singled out former Education Minister under the NDC Lee Ocran who had said the policy was impossible to be free because even Kwame Nkrumah, the man credited to have been behind the first policy, did not achieve that feat.

“Ladies and gentlemen I want to tell you that if it were easy to do free education, Kwame Nkrumah would have been the first person to do it.”

But Mr. Boadu said the policy is “happening live under his Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo,” and he remains “unwavering” despite the strong opposition from the NDC.

He also said the government is working around the clock to restore nursing pay and teacher trainee allowance taken off the books by the previous NDC administration.