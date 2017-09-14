Governmet buying drones worth $3million to fight galamsey

Mr. Amewu said the procurement of the drones is part of the strategy being used by the gov’t <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505421565_833_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Government of Ghana is procuring drones worth $3million to help in the fight against illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

According to Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, the procurement of the drones is part of the broad strategy being used by the government to defeat galamsey.

“We are in the process of the acquisition of the drones which is costing almost about $3 million,” Mr. Amewu told Accra-based Citi FM, adding: “And we have done some exploration activities in some areas that we’ve earmarked such facilities for them.”

Already, a 400-man security taskforce has been deployed into various galamsey hotspots across the country to fight illegal small-scale mining which the Akufo-Addo government has declared war against, since the New Patriotic Party came into power in January 2017.

Hundreds of earth-moving equipment were impounded in the heat of the crackdown while many galamseyers were also arrested.

قالب وردپرس

Comments