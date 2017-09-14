Government to spend $100 million to train youth in entrepreneurship – Minister

Business News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

The Minister for Business Development, Mohammed Awal has disclosed that government seeks to commit about $100 million in nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs in the country

The Minister stressed that this is part of governments desire to empower the youth and encourage more of them to venture into self-employment

He noted that “we are a private sector led economy. We are going to spend $100 million over the next four years to train young people in entrepreneurship. ” adding that this is possible because “there is money in Ghana, we just have to realign the expenditure. We are plugging the loopholes to raise this money and we will spend that and the good will is there for Ghana to develop”

The Minister emphasised governments focus on ensuring the private sector grows and expands and insisted that the onus lies with business entrepreneurs to identify new areas and business ideas that will challenge government

“As government, we will create the private sector incentives, all you have to do as business men and women is challenge us. Look for the opportunities, take them, expand the private sector and Ghana will grow” Ibrahim Awal stated

He was optimistic about the chances of the Akufo-Addo led government to succeed with its plans and policies pointing out that “Nana Addo won’t fail, we dare not fail”

The Minister was speaking at a gathering of young entrepreneurs where he gave a speech to motivate them to become good leaders and entrepreneurs who will contribute to the nation’s development.