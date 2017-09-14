Government releases funds for payment of School Feeding Caterers

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

A statement signed by Ms Otiko Afisah Djaba, the Sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the funds were meant for the payment due them of second and third term of 2016/2017.

It said the National Secretariat of Ghana School Feeding Programme is working on the reconciliations of the transactions executed within the last two academic terms between the GSFP caterers, MASLOC and suppliers of rice, maize and catering equipment to caterers on credit in the 2016/17 academic year.

The statement there is a need for the GSFP secretariat to conduct proper and diligent reconciliations on order to pay accurate amounts to the caterers.

It urged all School Feeding Caterers and MMDAs to exercise restraint and cooperate with the GFSP National Secretariat to ensure the speedy payment of the caterers.

The statement wishes to assure all stakeholders of government commitment to sustain the programme and improve the quality delivery of meals to beneficiary pupils.