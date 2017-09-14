Government feared small scale miners would reveal secrets to public – Joseph Yamin

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Joseph Yamin, former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister says government prevented small scale miners from demonstrating because it feared they would have revealed their secrets to the public.

Members of the Small Scale Miners Association were prevented from embarking on a planned demonstration some days ago in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

However, the Ashanti regional Police Command claimed demonstrators were prevented due to ‘intelligence gathered’ which were threats to the region’s security.

“Even the venue for the convergence was not good for security purposes. Intelligence showed that, a number of people proposed to attend the exercise was not in line with what was presented to us” ASP Juliana Obeng, the Public Relations Officer of Ashanti Police Command told mynewsgh.com.

She also added that, the police command apprehended some demonstrators who were seen holding machetes and other offensive weapons which she said threatened security in the Region.

On the contrary the Former Deputy Sports Minister, under the NDC government, accused the government of deceiving small scale miners, stating that NPP government led by Nana Addo lied to the miners to vote them to power during the 2016 elections.

“The only reason police would prevent these miners from demonstration is that; government feared they would reveal secretes which may embarrass the president”. He categorically stated.

Leaders of the Small Scale Miners Association on the other hand has refused to accept some allegations and reasons the police command denied them permit to demonstrate.