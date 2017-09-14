Glo Mobile beefs up relationship with partners in Ghana

Business News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Business partners of mobile telecommunications operator, Glo Mobile will continue to enjoy a pride of place in the company’s business focus.

This was disclosed at an event held in honour of the partners by Glo in Accra where the company laid out plans to foster better and more rewarding relationship with each and every one of its business partners.

Speaking at the event, Rowland Odolokor, the company’s Head of Business, praised the resilience and perseverance of many of the partners who have been with the company for some time.

Odolokor said: “We are currently engaged in market development, introducing new products and fine-tuning existing ones to take care of the needs and yearning of the subscribers. Just last week, we introduced four new products; namely, the Glo ‘Ay3 d3 k3k3’ recharge bonus, the ‘Welcome Back Offer’, the e-Top-Up 15 per cent recharge bonus and the ‘Glo Café’.

He promised that Glo was doing everything to ensure that network availability, stability and quality was augmented “so that the subscriber experience on the network can improve and impact positively on purchases of airtime.”

He called on the dealers to strengthen the partnership for the mutual benefit of both parties.

Responding on behalf of the partners, the chief executive of This N That Ltd, Edward Mills Banson, commended the company for its focus, and expressed optimism that with the renewed efforts being made by the company, Glo was set to soar in Ghana’s telecom market. He commended the owner of Glo, Dr Mike Adenuga, for his pan Africa focus, and urged him not to waiver.

“His investment in Ghana alone is commendable and worthy of plaudits. We can only wish him the very best in his unalloyed passion to grow an indigenous black African telecoms brand that Africans can all be proud of” he added.

Mr Banson promised that the business partners would continue to stick with Glo because “the future is brighter when we work together”.