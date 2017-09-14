Ghana Water Company Board inaugurated

Business News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: Ghananewsagency.org

A nine-member Board of Directors of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) was inaugurated in Accra with a call on them to restructure the Company to achieve government’s agenda of “Water for All”.

Mr Kofi Adda, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, who made the call, said they needed to bring on board younger and more active people to take over from those who would be retiring from the Company to turn their fortunes round.

He said GWCL is a limited Liability and urged the Board to guide the management and staff to improve on water delivery services across the country.

He said as a limited liability company they were expected to perform well enough to bring equity into their delivery services.

“The success of Ghana Water Company Limited depends on you. It is a state assets that the President has entrusted unto you to guard and any decision you’ve taken you will be responsible for it,” he said and urged them to work in unity with all stakeholders to achieve their goals.

The Minister also urged them to take resolute decisions to transfer the GWCL to match up with the world standards.

The nine-member Board of Directors has Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency as the Chairman.

Other members are Dr Clifford A. Braimah, Chief Executive of GWCL, Mr Joseph Obeng-Poku, Sanitation and Water Ministry, Mr Micheal Ayensu, Ministry of Finance, Naaba Sigri Gewong, Traditional Ruler, Mr Kwame Twumasi Amporfo, President’s Nominee.

The rests are Mr Clement Alosebuno Kaba, President’s Nominee, Dr Forster Kum-Ankama Sarpong, President’s Nominee and Madam Maria Aba Lovelace-Johnson, President’s Nominee.

Mr Adda also urged the Board of Directors to tap the experience of the old staff and utilize it positively to enhance the prospects of the Company.



He said to achieve the goal of delivery of good quality water services to all sector of the country there was the need for attitudinal change at all levels.

The Minister also advised the Board to consider using the remote billing system to cut down cost as well as generate more revenue for the country.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, on his part, expressed their gratitude to the President for the honor done them to serve the country.

He pledged their preparedness to cooperate with the management and staff of GWCL to achieve the set targets.

He said knowing the numerous challenges within the company they would roll up their sleeves to rise to the occasion and “we hope not to disappoint the nation”.

“All loopholes in revenue leakages shall be looked at and every support required by the management shall be given. Reforms shall be pursued to reflect the new dispensation. We hope to count on you and your support in the discharge of our duties,” he added.

The Minister led the members to swear the oath of Secrecy and Office.