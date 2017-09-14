Ghana needs doers not talkers – Patrick Akorli

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-14

play videoPatrick A. K. Akorli, Managing Director – GOIL <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505420935_569_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Managing Director of Ghana Oil Company Limited, Patrick Akpe Kwame Akorli has called on persons holding leading positions and control the helm of affairs to put their best foot forward by executing actionable policies rather than merely relaying promises as has become the norm in the country.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana’s Man of the year 2015 was addressing a room filled with stakeholders from different sectors across the country on ‘Creating leaders for the country’s development’ at Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra.

“The idea is not to come and lecture you about the book interpretation of leadership… we want to look at the practicality of the thing because we’ve become theories. We’re all talking, nobody wants to work. Whilst others are working 24 hours, we decide to be talking half the day, everyone in Ghana we’re talking. Those who are working are few, and the whole thing is about production” Mr. Akorli said.

He stressed on the need for leaders to be vision led and be geared with adequate knowledge about the terrain.

“If you want to become a leader, first you must have knowledge about your terrain, because if you don’t have knowledge about the terrain and you don’t have any vision; you don’t have any dream, how’re you going to lead,” he quizzed.

“You just talk around things and you cannot push things forward”, he added.

Other people present at the programme were Business Development Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, Brand Ambassador for GOIL, Azumah Nelson, representatives of Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) and former board members of the Ghana Oil Company Limited.