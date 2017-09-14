Free SHS will kill private schools – NPP MP

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

A former deputy Agriculture Minister, William Quaitoo, has said the introduction of the Free SHS policy by the ruling government will collapse the lucrative business of establishing private SHS in Ghana.

His comments come in the aftermath of a press conference organized by the Conference of Heads of Private Second Cycle Schools (CHOPSS) expressing fears of losing investments they made in the sector and the possible job losses.

“What is to happen to the millions of Ghana cedis that have been invested into our schools? What is to happen to 10,000 plus Ghanaian workers who are employed in our schools,” quizzed the National Secretary of CHOPSS, Joseph Dzamesi at the Wednesday September 13, 2017 presser.

Confirming the fears of CHOPSS on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Wednesday September 13, 2017, Mr. Quaitoo said, the private schools are “no more in businesses.”

“Because of free SHS every private school is going to be affected now. In fact, they are gone. Most of them are out of business now. Even within the last regime,” he added.

The free SHS policy, which was officially launched by President Akufo-Addo Tuesday September 12, 2017 was plagued with acute implementation challenges.

According to officials of the Ministry of Educations, the challenges were anticipated and President Akufo-Addo in his address during the launch of the policy at the West African Secondary School (WASS) at Adenta in Accra served notice that the government’s flagship policy will never be a failure.

“We may falter but we shall not fail,” he opined at the official launch ceremony at the West African Secondary School (WASS) at Adenta in Accra.

He continued that the policy is not about the NPP and the NDC and that it should be embraced and supported by all to succeed, saying “We are ready to accept in all humility inputs and criticisms.”

Under the Free SHS policy second cycle students in boarding houses will receive three meals a day while day students receive a meal a day.