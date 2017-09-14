Free SHS: ‘Shameless’ Akufo-Addo must apologise to John Mahama – Yammin

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Joseph Yammin is calling on president Akufo Addo to bow his head in shame for criticising the previous government’s community day senior high school policy.

According to Yammin, then candidate Akufo Addo and his political operatives subjected construction of the various community day senior high school blocks to relentless attacks and ridicule.

Yammin, who is also a former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister was speaking to host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkra in reaction to the president’s assertions that critics of the free S.H.S have been shamed by its implementation.

It would be recalled President Akufo Addo in an interaction with selected journalists in Kumasi said “to those who said I was deceiving “Ghanaian people and it was a mere political talk and I have no intention to carry it out and it cannot be carried out, I am hoping they will have humility to admit that they were wrong and have been shamed.”

However Joseph Yammin says, “Akufo Addo should rather be the one to be ashamed and not anyone else.”

“Kwame, I am sure you remember how Akufo Addo and his little campaign boys attacked and insulted John Mahama the E-Blocks for thee purpose of community day senior high school, if John Mahama had not built those schools, where would they have gotten the infrastructure to enroll the thousands of students,” he asked.

“In Drobonso for instance, the E-Block was completed long ago and there is no headmaster in that school yet, but they have posted students in that school, what would have been to those students if John Mahama had not built the school there.”

“Akufo Addo and his shameless lots called the E-Blocks photo-shop and artistic impression and today they are sending students there…are the students going sit in photo-shops or artistic impressions to learn or real school blocks,” Yammin asked.

“So Kwame, tell Akufo Addo to call his senior John Mahama and apologised to him immediately otherwise posterity will judge him.”