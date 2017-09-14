Exton Cubic must sue government – Kweku Baako

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has condemned the “unfair treatment” of Exton Cubic Group Ltd by the Government of Ghana.

The government has cancelled the mining lease awarded to Exton Cubic Group Limited. The move follows investigations by the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry over controversy surrounding the deal. The company has been in the spot light for some weeks following agitations by the youth of Nyinahini over a bauxite concession leased to the company by the previous government.

The Environmental Protection Agency subsequently revoked permits granted to Exton Cubic Group Limited.

Speaking on the issue on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana Thursday, the Publisher of the New Crusading Guide newspaper described government’s handling of the issue as “untidy, unfair and dishonest.”

“The seizing of the equipment and all those things lack finesse,” Mr. Baako stressed.

He likened the Exton Cubic case to the persecution of the EO Group and other indigenous Ghanaian companies in the past, explaining the phenomenon was not new.

Mr. Baako has therefore advised Exton Cubic to resort to the court for redress.

“It’s not good enough,” Mr. Baako opined, adding “this matter has been poorly handled and the court may be able to determine it finally.”