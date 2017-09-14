Deputy Finance Minister swears in board member of EXIM bank

Deputy Finance Minister, Kweku Kwarteng swearing in <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505364577_59_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Deputy Finance Minister, Kweku Kwarteng has sworn in Hon. Gifty Kekeli Klenam, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority as the institutional representative on the governing body of the Ghana Export-Import (EXIM) bank.

Hon. Gifty Kekeli Klenam is taking over from Mr Akilu Sayibu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Ms Gifty Kekeli Klenam as the new Chief Executive of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority to lead the institution play critical role in the industrialization agenda.

She took over from Mr. James Z. Tiigah who led the organization under the NDC government. Ms Klenam brings with her a wealth of experience as an Entrepreneur and Exporter with over twenty (20) years and eight (8) years as a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism.

Hon. Gifty Kekeli Klenam represented the people of Lower West Akim Constituency as the Member of Parliament. Ms Klenam is a product of GIMPA with specialization in Management. She is the former CEO of Sunharvest Company Limited in Accra.

