Council of State member congratulates government for implementing Free SHS

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-14

Council of State member, Dr Nii Kotei Dzani <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505422195_396_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A member of the Council of State, Dr Nii Kotei Dzani has congratulated the government for the commencement of the Free Senior High School programme.

In a statement, Dr Dzani called on all citizens to support the government in any way they could for the initiative to be successful. He also promised to visit some selected schools to donate exercise books and other logistics

He said, “it is my fervent hope and belief that the smooth administration of this programme will lead to the reinvigoration of our educational sector, especially for the thousands of poor and vulnerable young people, whose educational aspirations now stand emancipated from the shackles of poverty, in order that their God-given talents will have a chance to flourish”.

Find the full statement below

HON. DR. NII KOTEI DZANI CONGRATULATES GOVERNMENT ON THE COMMENCEMENT OF FREE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL EDUCATION

Upon the commencement of Government’s flagship policy of Free Senior High School education, I wish to take this opportunity to extend my most profound congratulations to the Government of Ghana and the numerous stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to ensure the realization of this monumental initiative.

Undoubtedly, a country’s most prized resource is its human resource. As such, I find as most commendable the Government’s commitment to expanding access and quality of education in our generation through the implementation of Free Senior High School education. The history of our country richly demonstrates the power of free education to harness the creativity of our young people and to positively impact the growth of the economy and our development. Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s free and compulsory basic education nurtured the unique gifts of many of our society’s current leaders, without which their place in society would not have been assured. Being a beneficiary of the benevolence of others in my educational journey, I know the power of Government’s educational interventions to transform lives, and ultimately the economy. For this reason, it is my fervent hope and belief that the smooth administration of this programme will lead to the reinvigoration of our educational sector, especially for the thousands of poor and vulnerable young people, whose educational aspirations now stand emancipated from the shackles of poverty, in order that their God-given talents will have a chance to flourish.

As citizens, we must support Government’s efforts, in any way we can, to see to the enduring success of this initiative. That is why beginning this week, I shall be visiting select senior secondary schools in the Greater Accra Region to appraise myself on the implementation of the programme and to donate exercise books and other logistics to these select schools.

In the future, I hope to offer a lot more of my support and assistance in any areas required of me. It is now the heritage of every Ghanaian to do likewise, for the future of our children is the future of our nation.

—SIGNED—

HON. DR. NII KOTEI DZANI

(MEMBER, COUNCIL OF STATE)