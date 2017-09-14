‘Corrupt’ school heads luring students to their private hostels – Abronye

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

School heads in various senior high schools are deliberately charging parents and referring students to their private hostels.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe who disclosed this has called on the board of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to sit up and deal with some Heads of SHS Schools marketing students into their private hostels.

According to ‘Abronye DC’, as he is popularly known, the Free SHS program offers every student the right to boarding facilities hence could not fathom why some headmasters and mistresses are forcing parents to send wards to their private hostels.

“The headmasters and mistresses have built hostels around their schools. When students come they prevent them from going to boarding houses and refer them to hostels. How much money are they paid to build such hostels…?” Abronye DC queried on Accra based Neat FM.

“The Education Ministry must make it clear for students not to go to any hostel. It is the responsibility of the government to give them the boarding facilities. They know when the children stay in the school, their hostels will run at a loss…” he revealed.

He, however, stressed that the GES board should transfer any school head floating their orders.

“We definitely have some people who will not follow the law. I have a Koforidua SHS receipt. The government has paid for the P.T.A fee. There are some schools also issuing receipts for house jerseys, textbooks among other things that the government has paid for…” he said.

“If you have such behavior as a Head, how will the policy prosper…?” he quizzed.