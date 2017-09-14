Consumption of ‘akpeteshie’ very harmful – GSA

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has cautioned Ghanaians to reduce the consumption of local gin ‘akpteshie’ since it contains harmful chemicals.

According to the Acting Chief Executive Director of Ghana Standard Authority, professor Alex Doodo, the local gin is substandard because producers are refusing to accept the standardization of local gin stating that it will change the taste of the gin.

He said” a lot of ‘akpeteshie’ producers in the market are without standardization, the pungent smell could be due to chemicals which indeed are harmful and should not be in beverages for human consumption.”

Answering questions before the public account committee in Accra on Tuesday, Dr. Alex Doodo stated that, local gin producers have failed to accept the required standard of producing local gin.

“According to the producers of these local gin when they produce ‘akpeteshie’ to the standard people don’t buy because it tastes more refined,” He added.

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak called on the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) to intensify their investigation to ensure that the type of ‘akpeteshie’ that are transported to the upper east region precisely is wholesome since a lot of lives have being lost as a result of consumption of sub standard ‘akpeteshie’

The Ghana Standard Authority appeared before the public account committee to deliberate on reports submitted to parliament by the auditor-general on the public accounts of Ghana.