Asuom small scale palm oil producers to supply palm oil for Free SHS

2017-09-14

The government has contracted the Ghana Small Scale Palm Oil Producers association at Asuom in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region to supply palm oil to the various Senior High Schools nationwide under the free Senior High School programs.

The decision was part of government’s proactive measures to sustain the free Senior High School policy which was commenced in this academic year.

The Executive Secretary of the Association, Paul Amaning revealed this during the mini launch of the association at Asuom in the eastern region.

He said they have agreed with government to be the main suppliers of palm oil to the various SHS’s to be used for cooking under the free SHS policy.

Mr. Amaning said that to meet the demand of supplying enough palm oil to the schools, the association have sought assistance from MASLOCK to provide 40,000 nursey seedlings of oil palm to be distributed the its members to cultivated.

He indicated that the seedlings will be ready by April next year for distribution to the registered members of the association, adding that it will also help the President achieve his planting for food and job campaign.

He added that, the executives will facilitate the work of the small-scale palm oil producers in the district ensure the production of enough oil for the SHS through effective monitoring.

A farmer, Nti Ahinkora also pleaded with government to supply enough fertilizers and wellington boots for the farmers to help grow their palm plantation to meet government demand.

He stated that most of the roads from their various farms to the market have turned into a death trap, therefore their harvested palm nuts are destroyed because the roads are not motorable.

For his part, the Chief of the area Osabarima Ofosuhene Appenteng II commended the government for awarding the oil palm supply to the people in his community.

He indicated that, it will motivate the youth to engage in farming since there is a ready market awaiting them.