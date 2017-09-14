Akuffo-Ado is the new Nkrumah – Kweku Baako

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-09-14

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505369642_826_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has described President Nana Akufo-Addo as the next “Nkrumah” for Ghana.

Commenting on the government’s free SHS policy on PeaceFM’s “Kokrokoo” programme Wednesday, the seasoned journalist was pleased with the work done by the President and his government in ensuring that every school child gains free education at the Senior High School level.

Though the opposition National Democratic Congress has raised certain concerns about the free SHS policy, Kweku Baako is optimistic “if they handle it well, (Kwame) it’s even possible to get grants and some support from external sources”.

He further believed the implementation of the policy will help reap in huge revenues for the country.

“It’s possible internally also to generate extra revenue for this. It’s a matter of being focused, committed and dedicated to the cause”.

Kweku Baako couldn’t hide his delight as he stated categorically that he sees an “a Nkrumah in Akufo-Addo. “The Nkrumahist in him has come to the fore”, he said.