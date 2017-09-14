Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit slated June 2018

Business News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: Wisdom King Adukpo

Charles Bennin, Yawo Amega and Wisdom King Adukpo, executives of ATIGS

The Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit (ATIGS) is a unique high-level Africa-global conference and trade show, prestigious, biennial business platform designed specifically to promote and facilitate international trade and foreign direct investment in Africa.

Unlike most talk-shop conferences focused on Africa, ATIGS moves beyond that and instead focus on bringing together investment promotion agencies (IPAs) and trade promotional organizations (TPOs) from across Africa all under one roof to showcase the wide range of trade and investment opportunities that are available in their respective countries in an international pavilion & country pavilion formats offering global investors, companies from all over the world, and government bodies with first hand face-to-face experiences to explore, and identify those opportunities in an ultimate business platform ideal for conducting G2B, G2G and B2B meetings.

The 2018 edition is scheduled to be held on June 24-26, 2018 in Washington, D.C with attendance projection of over 2,000 participants from more than 70 countries, +150 speakers, +160 exhibitors, +120 government officials (ministers, ambassadors, trade & investment officers), 13 colocated events, project developers, business leaders, +350 global investors (pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, private equity and asset management firms), +130 TPOs and IPAs all under one roof for three days of networking, matchmaking, & deal making.

The event exciting features and program will cover key economic sectors, particularly manufacturing, agribusiness, power, construction, transportation, IT, tourism, telecoms, education, finance, retail, health, and natural resources sectors. Agenda items will include a series of keynotes, exhibition, dedicated networking sessions, country & sector focus round tables, project & country presentations, sightseeing tours, investors’ zone, ministerial round-tables, trade experts zone, red carpet treatment, and others.

ATIGS 2018’s theme is “Driving Trade, Unleashing Investment and Enhancing Economic Development”.

The theme of ATIGS is aligned with two of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): (SDG 17 & SDG 8). ATIGS 2018 will spotlight several co-located events including Sustainable Agriculture Forum: Africa, Construction and Infrastructure Forum: Africa, Electrify Africa Forum, US-Africa Manufacturing Forum, EU-Africa International Business Congress, Africa-China Economic Forum, UAE-Africa Business Forum, The Forum for Africa Economic Development, Africa Smart Cities Forum, Sustainable Educational Development Forum, and Consumer Technology Forum: Africa.

The event is organized in partnership with Air France/KLM Meetings, GAA, EEP, Trustrade Consulting Group, & development institutions, over 25 current media houses globally, 38 current official country representatives in 32 African countries, 11 current advisory board members, & patronage from national governments, and supported by several key sponsors. ATIGS 2018 is shaping up to be an exceptional show, with unique activities, top rated speakers, high-level participation, and multitude of strategic business opportunities.

ATIGS 2018 is designed to contribute to AGOA, Trade Africa, World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), SDGs Agenda 2030 and AU Agenda 2063 by enabling companies all around the world and global investors to access African markets at a one-stop shop, and facilitating international trade and investment partners.